UPDATE (9:51 p.m.): According to Mobile Police Department, it is believed that the high-speed pursuit started due to a felony drug crime.

The suspect, who has been identified as Tymetrik James, struck two vehicles and a light pole before flipping his vehicle. When his vehicle flipped, he ran from police.

Police caught James behind the Hooters on Airport Boulevard and took him into custody.

There were no injuries to the two men who were driving the vehicles that were hit.

The chase started at the intersection of Grelot Road and University Boulevard and went all the way to Airport Boulevard.

UPDATE (9:45 p.m.): At least three cars were involved in the crash. Two black cars were involved, and a silver car flipped following a high-speed pursuit.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A car crashed and flipped on the Eastbound service road on Airport Blvd on Thursday around 9 p.m.

The crash occurred right in front of Hooters at 3869 Airport Boulevard. The Eastbound service3 road has been closed with police on the scene.

WKRG is on the scene. Stay tuned for updates.