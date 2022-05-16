MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– A suspect remains at large after a traffic stop and chase following a complaint on May 14.

Officers tried to stop a vehicle near Oak Hill Circle on Cottage Hill Road after a resident complained to an officer that the people inside were threatening others. After briefly pulling over, the driver fled west after the officer approached the car. Police caught up at the 5100 block of Cottage Hill Road and were able to detain two people, but a third escaped on foot.

Officers arrested Deja Reed, 22, on several outstanding warrants and released a female juvenile to her parent. Officers found a handgun and drugs within the vehicle during the search. The investigation is ongoing.