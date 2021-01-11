One arrested after Saraland bank robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- With many Mardi Gras balls and parades being cancelled this year, it is no secret that Mardi Gras along the Gulf Coast will be a little different. However, that has not stopped local residents from getting in the spirit of the season.

This year, on social media and just out in the community, it seems more are focusing on decorating their homes with Mardi Gras trees, wreaths, and beads to keep the joy of the season alive. Stephen Toomey, Owner of Toomey’s Mardi Gras and Party Supplies says, “People are coming out and want to experience Mardi Gras even though there won’t be the parades, they still want to dress up their homes.”