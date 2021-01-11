One arrested after Saraland bank robbery

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — One person was arrested after a Saraland bank robbery.
Saraland Police Department responded to a bank robbery at Wells Fargo in Saraland. George Micheal Shammer was detained and taken into custody. Shammer was arrested and transported to Metro Jail with a charge of robbery in the first degree.
