MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is in custody after he wrecked his vehicle during a high-speed police chase.

The chase happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday. Mobile Police used spike strips to slow down the driver who was driving more than 90 mph through city streets and on the interstate.

The driver was forced to stop on Africatown Boulevard. Police on the scene told News 5, the man go out of the vehicle and tried to run away, but was caught and taken to jail shortly after. Police say drugs were involved.