MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One member of Mobile Mardi Gras royalty had a big reason to celebrate over the weekend.

Louise Vass McClelland McClure, the oldest Carnival living monarch, celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday, Aug. 21. McClure was the Juvenile Queen of 1927.





According to the administration at the Mobile Carnival Museum, McClure is represented in many displays around the museum. One display at the museum is the dress that she wore while holding the title of juvenile queen. A picture is also up in the museum of her in the dress.