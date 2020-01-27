Old power boilers sunk in the Gulf create artificial reefs for marine life

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Alabama was just ranked in the nation's top 10 most joyful states in Lay’s first Smiles Survey. The survey was conducted to find the happiest parts of the country. According to the findings, the number one reason to smile in Alabama is the friendly people.

The information collected shows while 66 percent of Americans consider themselves "happy," the state of New York reported the highest level of joy, followed by Georgia, Mississippi, Florida, Texas, Michigan, Arkansas, Connecticut, Alabama, and Indiana.

Lay's is also looking for local people to “star” on millions of its bags. If you know someone who goes out of their way to make other people smile, you can nominate them at www.SmileWithLays.com. They could win a starring role in the new Lay’s campaign, benefiting Operation Smile.

Operation Smile has provided hundreds of thousands of surgeries for those born with cleft lip, cleft palate or other facial differences. With more than three decades of expertise, Operation Smile creates solutions that deliver free surgery to people where it's needed most.

As one of the largest medical volunteer-based nonprofits, Operation Smile has mobilized thousands of medical volunteers from a wide range of medical specialties from more than 80 countries. Operation Smile engages public-private partnerships to advance health care delivery, train local medical professionals to provide surgical care for patients in their communities, donate crucial medical equipment and supplies, and increase access to surgical care so that everyone living with a cleft is treated. Visit www.operationsmile.org to learn more about the organization.

Three new Lay's "flavors to smile about" were just announced in January. They are Lay’s Cheddar Jalapeño, Lay’s Poppables Sea Salt & Vinegar, and Lay’s Kettle Cooked Flamin’ Hot.

