Old power boilers sunk in the Gulf create artificial reefs for marine life

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Power sank two retired boilers off the coast of Mobile County in 2016 that has spawned new marine life in the Gulf of Mexico.

Divers recently went back to the location and saw the boilers booming with schools of fish. State Conservation officials say the reefs are part of a bigger plan to elevate Alabama reputation as a fishing destination.

“We’re a firm believer our reef system in Alabama is not just a program to collect fish so they’re easy to catch. It’s part of creating a system that is beneficial to the fisheries resource and a by-product of that is we have great fishing opportunities as well.”

Tim Gothard, Executive Director, Alabama Wildlife Federation

