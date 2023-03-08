UPDATE (1:50 p.m.): Mobile Fire-Rescue said they are still on scene. Multiple companies arrived on scene to “discover an multi-story, oil rig-like structure with heavy smoke and flames present.”

The rig contained diesel, hydraulic fluid and oil with “other potential hazards on board.”

This remains a developing scene.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue confirmed an oil rig is on fire on the east side of the Mobile River.

The cause of the fire is unknown as this point.

WKRG has a team on scene working to learn more details. This story will be updated as we learn more.