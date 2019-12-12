Officials say Gulf Coast Technology Center is proving effective in closing cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Technology continues to advance every day. As it does, it’s giving law enforcement new ways to mitigate crime in our communities.
Data being pulled from phones and computers is becoming critical evidence for authorities in a large percentage of their cases. That’s why the Gulf Coast Technology Center was created last summer. 18 agencies from across the Gulf Coast have officers who work at the center, specifically trained to use cyber data to solve open cases across different jurisdictions.
“What we’ve basically done is create a sandbox where everyone can bring their tools and pool their resources and funding,” said Kevin Levy, Commander of the Cyber Division
“The intelligence that comes out of here that helps us solve crimes really helps us do a better job of having better clearances on cases here in the city,” said Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste.
Not only are they securing information that helps prosecute cases, officials say it’s helping prevent crime.
“Responding to something after it happens or as it is happening is always the last resort. Stopping from happening again is the best option. And if we can prevent something in the beginning, if it’s a gun-related crime or something like that, imagine finding someone before they pull the trigger than after they pull the trigger,” said Levy.
While it’s impossible to prevent every crime, officers want to use every resource possible to reduce crime in communities across the Gulf Coast.
