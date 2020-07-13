Officers respond to shooting at Regency Inn in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several police officers are responding to a shooting at the Regency Inn in Mobile. That’s near I-10. The call came in just after 6:30 this morning. We are waiting to receive more information about what happened.
