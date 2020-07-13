Officers respond to shooting at Regency Inn in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- A peaceful concert titled "Enough is Enough" filled Langan Park in Mobile with music, dancing and conversations on the Black Lives Matter movement.

Dozens turned out for the concert with social distancing in mind, coming out for the entertainment but also to be apart of the conversation. It was a family-oriented event with dancing, singing, even poetry readings all centered at calming racing tensions in our community. The announcer for the event, Octavian Johnson, told us, "We see what's going on, we are no longer blind to it. It won't be hidden in the shadows, we are going to bring it to the forefront we are going to demand a change and we are going to do it peacefully."