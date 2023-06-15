MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An armed robbery at a Mobile Waffle House late Wednesday night, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to the restaurant at 3428 Springhill Ave. on Wednesday at 11:11 p.m. for a report of a robbery. When the officers arrived, the suspect had already left the scene.

According to the release, officers found a man entered the restaurant with a gun before firing a shot into the ceiling and demanding money. The victim gave the man money, after which he left the scene.

MPD has released images of the man accused of robbing the Waffle House. Anyone with information is asked to contact them as soon as possible.