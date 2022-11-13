MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said a man is recovering from a gunshot wound after an incident around the downtown entertainment district Saturday night.
MPD said officers heard a gunshot Saturday night at about 10:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Dauphin Street. That’s near Bienville Square at a normally busy time for that part of downtown Mobile.
A statement said the officers were flagged down by a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was taken to a hospital and treated for what’s described as a non-life-threatening injury. The information from the police does not describe the circumstances of how the man was shot.
