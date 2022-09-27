UPDATE (12:40 p.m.): The school is in a “soft” lockdown. K9 are searching for any potential Fentanyl so as to “protect the students as staff from any further exposure.”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Chickasaw Police confirmed to WKRG they are on the scene at Chickasaw High School treating a student for a suspected fentanyl overdose.

According to Chief Keith Miller of Chickasaw PD, officers received a call between 10:15 and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 originally reported as an “allergic reaction,” involving a student at the high school.

There are no other details in reference to the student’s condition or what treatment is being done at this time. WKRG is on the scene and will update this story when we learn more.

