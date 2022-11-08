UPDATE (1:18 p.m.): The officer who was shot in both legs is currently at home and resting with his family, according to Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine.

Zackery Hannah is being treated at USA Health University Hospital and is in “serious, stabilized condition.” Hannah was struck “at least three times from gunfire.” A K9 was injured during the incident, but Prine said the dog will be okay.

Prine said they are hoping to release the name of the officer shot later today, but said the police department needs to do more investigating first.

Prine said the officers involved will be on administrative leave for at least three days, but the injured officer will be on leave for a longer time than that.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department has confirmed that an officer was shot and injured during a homicide investigation Monday night that they say turned into a shootout between police and a suspect.

Police arrived at the 800 block of Bryant Street at 6:45 Monday night where they found Matthew Richardson, 31, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said Zackery Hannah, 20, had fired into an occupied vehicle earlier in the day at that same location in an event not reported to police. Police said at about 6:45 p.m. Hannah had tried to shoot a woman and “intentionally shot and killed” Richardson.

Police said Hannah then fled the scene into the woods in Glen Acres with a shotgun and on three separate occasions encountered police, who had established a perimeter there.

Police said on their first encounter with Hannah, Hannah fired a shot and fled back into the woods.

Police said Hannah then reemerged nearby and officers ordered him to drop his weapon. Police said Hannah refused to drop his weapon and pointed his gun at officers. Police said officers and Hannah exchanged gunfire. In the exchange, Hannah hit an officer in the “lower portion of both legs,” accord to a police news release. Police said after Hannah shot the officer, he fled back into the woods and pointed his gun at a resident.

Police said Hannah then fled and officers encountered him again on the 8000 block of Crowell Street. Police said they again ordered Hannah to drop his gun but Hannah pointed the gun at officers. Officers opened fire. Hannah fired at least one shot. Police said Hannah was hit several times.

Police said they took Hannah to a local hospital “under guarded custody” where he was being treated for his injuries.

Hannah faces the following charges:

Murder

Attempted Murder (X7)

Shooting Into an Occupied Vehicle

Causing Physical Harm of a Police Animal

Menacing

Attempt to Elude L.E. Officer(s)

Police said protocol for officer-involved shootings includes two independent investigations, one by the Mobile Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit and another by the Officer of Professional Responsibility. Police said the results of the investigation will be sent to the District Attorney’s office for review. Officers will be put on administrative leave with pay during the first phase of the investigation.

Police said they are still investigating.