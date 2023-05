MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said an officer was bit by a suspect while conducting a traffic stop on Beauregard Street Thursday night. Police said the officer has very minor injuries.

The suspect, who has not been identified at this time, will face second degree assault and attempt to elude charges.

This is a developing story. This will be updated as more details become available.