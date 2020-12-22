Off-duty Prichard police officer charged with murder after shooting at Mobile apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An off-duty Prichard police officer has been arrested and charged with murder after a shooting at an apartment complex in Mobile.
The shooting happened just after 10:00 p.m. Monday night at the Avalon Plaza Apartments on Michael Boulevard.
At the scene, police found a man who had been shot multiple times. They’ve identified him as 39-year-old Larry Taylor. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Following the shooting, Jonathan Murphy was charged with murder and booked into Mobile County Metro Jail early Tuesday morning.
Murphy was also involved in a fatal shooting in 2017. The family of the man killed in that shooting, Lawrence Hawkins, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Murphy last year. The case is still pending in federal court.
