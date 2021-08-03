October trial date set for Theodore football coach

Eric Collier is charged with misdemeanor assault in Mother's Day brawl

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala (WKRG) — A trial date has been set for Theodore High School head football coach and athletic director Eric Collier.

He and three family members are charged with misdemeanor assault for a Mother’s Day brawl at the Bayou La Batre city docks.

Police say the Collier group had an altercation earlier that day with some people at Dauphin Island and attacked them when their boat came into Bayou La Batre. According to investigators, the alleged victims were kicked, punched, and held underwater. One required stitches. Another had broken facial bones.

Collier’s trial has been set for Oct. 6.

He was initially suspended by the school system but has since been reinstated and is back to coaching the Theodore football team.