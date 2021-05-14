O’Charley’s gives free food to Wings of Life residents, staff

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — O’Charley’s posted up outside Wings of Life Recovery Friday afternoon handing out free lunches to residents and workers.

Wings of Life offers addiction recovery services to community members.

“Such a blessing for O’Charley’s to come out here and feed our residents,” said Pastor Chris Patrick with Wings of Life. “We work with people with alcohol addiction, it’s just goodwill that they’ve shown and people need to see that and see that people are for them.”

“Fantastic, the energy was great,” added Lindsey Smith, the senior field marketing manager for O’Charley’s. “They showed so much appreciation, and just helping people have a better life is fantastic.”

Smith says O’Charley’s plans to do more similar events in the future.