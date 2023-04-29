MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The newest members of the US Military get their start in Mobile Saturday. Several students took the Oath of Enlistment at a time when fewer people are signing up for military service. The motivation for taking the oath today can vary from recruit to recruit. Some see this as carrying on a long family tradition.

“My entire family served. My dad was in the Marines. My grandfather was in the Navy. My great-grandfather was in the Navy. I just. I thought it might as well,” said Navy recruit Austin Strickland. Another recruit told me he took the oath to have a path to a better career.

“A lot of it is either culinary services like cooking and all that, or I can get great experiences that a lot of branches don’t have to offer, like such as underwater welding,” said Navy recruit Joshua Harrison. These recruits are taking the oath at a time that’s somewhat difficult for the US Military as a whole. Last year the US Army, Coast Guard, and National Guard all fell short of their recruiting goals. Veterans say they need young people to sign up.

“Is most important that our military folks are there. We want them here to show the country is strong and we preach what America is all about,” said USS Alabama Battleship Commission Chairman Terry Ankerson.