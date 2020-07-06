Oakleigh remains closed but improvements are being made

Historic Mobile Preservation Society reports the planned reopening of Oakleigh has been pushed to a later date due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

The HMPS says during the closure a number of improvements have been made. The porch of the south wing of Oakleigh has been rebuilt, elements of the front porch of the mansion have been replaced, some interior woodwork has been replaced, and exterior painting continues.

The Mobile Museum of Art has also donated more than 100 items to the Historic Society including textiles, lithographs, newspapers, and letters.