Oakleigh plans to reopen for private tours in August

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Historic Mobile Preservation Society are ready to reopen the historic Oakleigh Mansion on a very limited basis. According to an email sent late Saturday, the mansion will be open for private tours in August.

All tours must be scheduled in advance, participants must wear masks and all must be from the same household. The mansion was supposed to reopen for limited tours last weekend but that was put on hold as COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Mobile County. Tour times are from 10 am to 3 pm Monday to Saturday and 1 pm to 3 pm Sundays. For more information, you can click here.

