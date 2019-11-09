Oaklawn Cemetery vandalized, car knocks over headstones

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A car knocked over headstones and caused other damage to the historic Oaklawn Cemetery in Mobile.

There are hundreds of veterans buried at Oaklawn and on Friday, while volunteers were out cleaning off their graves honoring fallen veterans ahead of Veterans Day and leaving flags, they found an unwelcome surprise.

Headstones were knocked into the ground, others knocked off their slabs.

Eddie Irby is a veteran himself. He says a few months ago, someone burned a car at the cemetery.

As the group was checking on that area, they found this new damage.

“I came here, I’m like what the hell happened here?” said Irby. “This was deliberately done. You just don’t come up and do something like this by accident so you know it’s something that is just beyond me.” –

Irby says it’s very disappointing someone would choose to disrespect veterans.

Mobile Police were called out to the cemetery about the damage. We’ve reached out to police, but so far, they’ve not been able to give us any information.