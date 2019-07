MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re just weeks away from the start of school. Today a current NFL player is giving back to his hometown.

Oakland Raider Rodney Hudson is hosting a back to school rally at his alma mater BC Rain High School. There will be games, prizes, and bookbags filled with school supplies. That runs from 10 am to noon at the school.

Organizers say Hudson will be there this morning. They hope to help more than 200 kids with the giveaway.