‘Not the usual flu:’ Saraland mayor describes his COVID-19 experience

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland Mayor Dr. Howard Rubenstein released a statement to the Mobile County Health Department about his COVID-19 experience.

“This is NOT the usual flu that most of us have experienced during our lives. The symptoms were markedly worse and persistent.”

“After my initial mild symptoms developed, my condition continued to worsen over the next few days with persistent fever to 104 degrees, muscle pain, severe cough, chest pain and shortness of breath. I also developed a loss of taste and appetite, diarrhea and abdominal cramping. I was ultimately hospitalized after becoming dehydrated and developing pneumonia.”

“Without timely care, I am quite sure that my outcome would have been much worse, if not fatal, as sick as I had become.”

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories