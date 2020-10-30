North Mobile County License Commission, Revenue Commission offices to be closed due to power outages

(WKRG) — Because of major power outages in north Mobile County, the License Commission and Revenue Commission offices in Eight Mile and Citronelle will be closed on Friday, Oct. 30.
However, the following locations will be open on Friday, Oct. 30, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
REVENUE COMMISSION
Michael Square – 3925 Michael Blvd, Suite G
Theodore – 5808 Hwy 90 West, Suite G
Downtown – 151 Government Street
LICENSE COMMISSION
Michael Square – 3925 Michael Blvd, Suite F
Theodore – 5808 Hwy 90 West, Suite D
Important Things to Know:
- Individuals with previously scheduled appointments at one of the closed License Commission offices are welcome to go to one of the open locations.
- If you are unable to renew your car tag in October, you can renew it in November and no late fees will be charged to you.
- Residents are encouraged to use online services to renew car tags and register new vehicles (purchased locally) at www.mobilecountylc.com. To pay property taxes online, go to: www.mobilecopropertytax.com.
Officials ask customers to please be patient, as they work to better serve them.
