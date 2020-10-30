North Mobile County License Commission, Revenue Commission offices to be closed due to power outages

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson gave an update on the city of Mobile the day after Hurricane Zeta hit.

Zeta made landfall Wednesday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m., and overnight, Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to 113 service calls, including five high water rescues and four structural fires. Thursday morning, an initial survey of the city showed at least 65 downed trees, including nine with electrical hazards. City crews along with Alabama Power Company mobilized to start clearing debris left by the storm. A real-time map of downed trees and other Zeta-related incidents throughout the city is available here.