“Nobody wins,” Neighbors say gun violence has no place on Main Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police investigated at least three shootings on Thursday, May 27. The department first investigated a homicide on Main Street.

Officers said a man was riding a bicycle when he was shot in the chest. The man was taken to the hospital, but investigators said he later died from his injuries.

Kasondra Fox told WKRG News 5 she was home on a break with her kids when she heard four or five shots. She said, “I was in my room, my headboard faces this wall. I was in my room and I just heard the shots, and so I came out to assist and call the police.”

Just one house down, Wanda Daily said she came home from work when she heard police were out on her street investigating a shooting. She said, “It’s just, it is sad. It’s just sad.”

Daily said she lives in a close knit community. It’s hard for her to believe a homicide happened so close to her home. She said, “I sit out here all the day, everybody blow and wave here every day: mornings, Saturday, Sunday, don’t little normally go on around here.”

As investigators work to find out who killed the man, Fox said it never should have happened. She said, “Just let the law handle whatever goes on, and petty instances as far as like beef and Facebook drama they have going on just leave it where it is cause no one’s life is worth it whether you die, or go to jail, it’s all pointless.”

If you have any information about the homicide on Main Street, contact Mobile Police.