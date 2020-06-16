No residents or employees at Crowne Health Care test positive for COVID-19 this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crowne Health Care of Mobile says for the first time since the outbreak began, it has no residents or employees on-site who test positive for COVID-19.

“This is the result of the hard work and dedication of our staff,” spokeswoman Frances Coleman said. “Even during the most difficult days, they continued to weather the challenges and provide excellent care. They were committed to doing everything they could to get our residents through this crisis and on the road to recovery.”

The nursing units at Crowne Health received extra-deep cleaning by the Alabama National Guard and a private firm with cleanup expertise. As residents received two negative tests indicating recovery from the virus, they were moved to the deep-cleaned units, helping to create COVID-free environments.

Experts from the Centers for Disease Control and the Alabama Department of Public Health visited during the outbreak and praised Crowne Health Care’s staff work to contain the highly contagious virus.

The Mobile home was significantly impacted by COVID-19. Over time, a total of 69 residents and 59 employees tested positive for the virus. Three residents remain hospitalized and are expected to return to Crowne soon. Of those who were infected over time, 22 residents and three employees passed away.

“We continue to grieve for colleagues and residents we lost to this virus,” Coleman said. “At the same time, we celebrate those who have recovered and the great teamwork that brought us to this point. The staff got to this milestone by working together and rising to every challenge along the way.”

LATEST STORIES