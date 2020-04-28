No planned furloughs, layoffs at Airbus in Mobile

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Airbus says it doesn’t plan on furloughing or laying off any employees at its Mobile site.

“There are no furloughs or layoffs in the Airbus team in Mobile. Production will begin again tomorrow as scheduled under strict hygiene and social distancing guidelines,” Airbus spokesperson Kristi Tucker said. 

Earlier this week, Airbus announced some furloughs and layoffs at its UK and France-based plants.

Airbus’s A220 line in Mobile opened last August. The company hopes to be producing four jets per month in Alabama by mid-2021. That plan remains unchanged, despite the slow down in Canada, Airbus spokeswoman Marcella Cortellazzi said last week.

