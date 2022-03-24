MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department confirmed that no one was injured in the shooting that occurred on Lincoln Street.

Mobile Police responded to the 1600 block of Lincoln Street Wednesday night, March 23, around 8:55 p.m. in reference to shots fired. When MPD arrived, police officers discovered the victim’s home was struck by gunfire.

There are no suspects linked to this crime at this time and Mobile Police say this is an active investigation. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.