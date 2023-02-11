MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile will no longer issue permits to paint the cannon at the intersection of Government and Houston Streets, according to a statement from the city’s communications director, Candace Cooksey.

Cooksey said the City has issued permits to paint the Midtown Cannon to “many organizations, nonprofits and citizen groups” since 2020. Cooksey said the decision to no longer issue permits was “was not made in response to any particular organization or request.”

Cooksey said the last permitted painting of the cannon was in September of 2022, for McGill-Toolen and Murphy High Schools. For decades, the school that beats the other in football earns the right to paint the cannon their school colors.

Cooksey’s statement did not give a reason for the city to no longer issue permits. But painting the cannon has caused trouble in the past.

Most recently, the cannon was vandalized after having been painted for Pride Month. In 2016, Mobile Police pepper sprayed a group of students who police said were “being disorderly” and “impeding traffic.”