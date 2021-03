MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- More than four years after Michael Moore was shot and killed by a Mobile police officer during a traffic stop, the case against the police officer has been dismissed.

Court documents show the case has been settled between the family of Moore and former Mobile police officer Harold Hurst. The two parties reached a settlement at the beginning of February and the case was dismissed by the end of the month. This is a civil case between Moore's estate and Hurst.