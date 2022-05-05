MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Master P headlines the No Limit Soldier Reunion Tour when it comes to Mobile’s Ladd-Peebles Stadium Saturday, May 7. Coming with the record label leader are Mia X, Silkk the Shocker, Fiend, Mystical and more.

Gates open at 3 p.m. The show is scheduled to run until 10 p.m. Tickets start at $45. VIP packages are also available.

More major hip-hop acts are planned for Ladd-Peebles. Gucci Mane, Moneybagg You and Mannie Fresh are scheduled to perform Saturday, May 28.

No Limit Records produced dozens of albums through the 90s and early 2000s. Mainstream success came with Master P’s “Ghetto D” and Snoop Dogg’s “Da Game Is to Be Sold, Not to Be Told.”