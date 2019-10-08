No injuries reported at duplex fire on Lexington Ave.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- If you don't keep your pets properly confined on your property, you can be ticketed and fined. A new pet law passed last year, but it wasn't being enforced. Now, according to the Mobile County Commission, animal control officers have the authority to enforce the law.

Here is what the law states: "Every person owning or having in charge any dog or dogs shall at all times confine such dog or dogs to the limits of his own premises or the premises on which such dog or dogs is or are regularly kept."