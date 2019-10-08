No injuries reported at duplex fire on Lexington Ave.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a fire at a duplex-style home on Lexington Avenue Tuesday evening.
No injuries were reported at the home at 417 Lexington Avenue.
The fire is under investigation.
