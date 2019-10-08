No injuries reported at duplex fire on Lexington Ave.

Mobile County
Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a fire at a duplex-style home on Lexington Avenue Tuesday evening.

No injuries were reported at the home at 417 Lexington Avenue.

The fire is under investigation.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories