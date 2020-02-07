No injuries in Pages Lane house fire in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire damaged a home on Pages Lane near Springhill Avenue on Friday.

Mobile Fire-Rescue was on scene a little before 5 p.m. and got the fire under control.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

