No injuries in Pages Lane house fire in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire damaged a home on Pages Lane near Springhill Avenue on Friday.

Mobile Fire-Rescue was on scene a little before 5 p.m. and got the fire under control.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

Crews on scene of a working, residential fire in the 2900 block of Pages Lane. Heavy smoke visible from a single story home. This is a developing scene. — Mobile Fire-Rescue (@MobileFRD) February 7, 2020

LATEST STORIES: