MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department confirmed no injuries have been reported after a drive-by shooting on Wilkins Road.

MPD said the shooting occurred on Monday night, May 7, around 7:20 p.m. on Wilkins Road. When officers arrived they discovered that an unknown subject was in an unknown vehicle drove by the victim’s home and began shooting. The victim’s home and an unoccupied vehicle were hit with gunfire.

MPD said while officers were in the area another resident reported their car was struck with gunfire as well. Fortunately, no one was injured. MPD says this is an ongoing investigation.