MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department confirmed a shooting occurred at an occupied vehicle on Kentucky Street Thursday night.

MPD said the shooting happened on June 23 around 6 p.m. on the 9700 block of Kentucky Street. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered that a group of known subjects came to the victim’s home. One of the subjects fired a round and struck the victim’s vehicle which the victim was inside.

Fortunately, no one was injured, however, no one has been identified at the writing of this article. MPD says this is an ongoing investigation.