MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5’s Meaghan Mackey confirmed no one was injured after an overnight shooting into occupied residents.

The husband and wife who reside in the home were shaken up Friday morning after their house was shot at. The shooting occurred around 3 in the morning on Driftwood Drive. Ella Sutton told WKRG she was laying on her sofa and her bedridden husband was in the bedroom when she heard several loud shots.

The wife said the room began to fill with smoke and that’s when they noticed bullets went through several rooms in the house including the kitchen and bedroom.

“Things are really bad but I never thought that it would knock on my door. Me and my husband are very peaceful and I have nothing to do with violence so for this to happen to me it was just very mind-blowing.” Sutton said.

Along with their house so was Sutton’s car with several bullets. Mobile Police Department did respond to the home after shots were fired. WKRG reached out to MPD for information and is still waiting for a response at the time of the writing of this article.