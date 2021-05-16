No injuries after house fire on Bellingrath before dawn Sunday

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A close call at a home in Theodore Sunday morning. Several fire crews responded to a house fire on Bellingrath Road at about 3:30 this morning. Officials with the Fowl River Fire District say everyone was able to make it out when they arrived. They believe the fire started in a bedroom. Two rooms were damaged with smoke damage throughout the house.

Firefighters from Fowl River, Theodore, and St. Elmo all had units respond. The exact cause is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.

