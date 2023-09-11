GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) — After investigating the death of a woman who went missing and was found dead, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has not suspected any signs of foul play, according to a release.

MCSO investigators launched a search for Vicki Pritchett, 55, on Sept. 3 after she was last seen walking in the woods near her home.

Pritchett was found Saturday dead in a wooded area near her home. MCSO said the doctor who performed her autopsy did not observe any “signs of trauma and foul play.”

Pritchett’s autopsy report does report a few health issues according to MCSO, and they’re still waiting on a toxicology report.