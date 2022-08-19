PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Bond was denied for Reuben Gulley, the man charged with the murder of Randon Lee, 18, according to a tweet from the Mobile District Attorney’s office.

Lee is the son of TikTok star Ophelia Nichols, also known as Mama Tot. Investigators said Lee met up with two people in an attempt to sell marijuana.

Gulley, 20, is accused of murdering Lee at a gas station in Prichard on July 24. The shooting happened at around 7:45 p.m. on St. Stephens Road that Sunday night.

Gulley was booked into Mobile Metro Jail at around 8:46 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. Gulley’s arraignment is set for Tuesday, Aug. 23.