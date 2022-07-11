MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of shooting a homeowner in Mobile’s Spring Hill neighborhood last September appeared before a judge Monday, nearly a year after the shooting. Kendale Miller is also charged with shooting three other people.

Miller denied his involvement, saying to the judge he “didn’t know why they throwing cases on me.”

Miller is charged with shooting four people in three different shootings in the span of three months.

Miller is accused of shooting a man on Bristol Court last September. Mobile police say the victim saw and heard someone rummaging through his car and went to confront the person. The victim was shot in the knee.

Miller is also tied to another shooting a month later, on Clinton Street. A man was shot in the foot when shots were fired into his home. Prosecutors say the victim lost most of his right foot as a result of that shooting.

Prosecutors also revealed in court Miller’s mother told the victim in the Clinton Street shooting her son was responsible for shooting into the victim’s home.

He’s also facing charges stemming from a shooting on Stanton Road last November, where two men were shot during a home invasion.

Prosecutors say all four people were shot with the same gun a 45-millimeter handgun. Miller was arrested Thursday night on drug charges and carrying a pistol without a permit. He was charged with four counts of assault on Friday.

As he was escorted to jail, he denied his involvement, telling reporters, “I ain’t got nothing to say. I hope he gets well though. I ain’t have nothing to do with it.”

Miller will appear before a judge again on Wednesday and could ask for a bond then. As of now, Judge George Hardesty set no bond, citing the serious nature of these shootings, and that they were spread out over an extended amount of time.