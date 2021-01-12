No beds available at Springhill Medical Center ICU

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A hospital bed (Nexstar, file)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The intensive care unit at Springhill Medical Center is full, according to the hospital’s Vice President and Chief Nursing Executive Paul Read.

“Our ICU is full and we have overflowed into our critical care surge plan,” Read said in a statement to WKRG News 5. “Currently, we are still performing surgeries, and if the need arises we will certainly limit procedures that inhibit our abilities to manage our volume.”

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories