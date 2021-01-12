No beds available at Springhill Medical Center ICU

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The intensive care unit at Springhill Medical Center is full, according to the hospital’s Vice President and Chief Nursing Executive Paul Read.

“Our ICU is full and we have overflowed into our critical care surge plan,” Read said in a statement to WKRG News 5. “Currently, we are still performing surgeries, and if the need arises we will certainly limit procedures that inhibit our abilities to manage our volume.”

LATEST STORIES