MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Nitro Extreme Motor Stunt Show is headed to the Shoppes at Bel Air in Mobile Thursday, Feb. 23 to Sunday, Feb. 26! Purchase tickets online.

The four day event features “adrenaline rushing elements with speed, wheelies, obstacles, burning rubber, fire stunts and so much more,” reads the release.

Schedule

February 23 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. February 24 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. February 25 4:30 p.m./7:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m./7:30 p.m. February 26 2:30 p.m./5:30 p.m.

Cars will balance on their sides, monster trucks going “full throttle while tearing up the arena,” and there will be some motorcycle jumps. There will also be T-shirts and other souvenir items for purchase at the event.