CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Citronelle High School seniors walked across the stage in their cap and gowns last Friday and now some students are gearing up for college with less of a worry about how they’ll pay for tuition.

The Class of 2023 brought home millions of dollars in scholarships.

“A total of 22.5 million for our entire class,” said Citronelle High School counselor, Stephen Watts.

Nine of those students received at least a million dollars. Two of the nine received over $2 million. The top Earner received $2.5 million.

The list of the students and how much they received are as follows:

Deuce Byrd: $2,500,816

Piper Jones: $2,246,323

Bailey Davidson: $1,114,937

Abigail Martin: $1,342,192

Emily Cassity: $1,395,032

Jacorey King: 1,873,169

Carlan Reed: $1,785,011

Denise Rodgers: $1,744,984

Grace Jidwell: $1,332,832

That’s double what the school saw in scholarship money last year.

“It’s exciting because as a high school it shows that our students are not just prepared for life after high school but that those universities want them,” said Watts.

Those nine students who received over a million dollars got special recognition for their hard work.

“They are motivated, they are in competition with one another because they want to be awarded that Million Dollar Scholar Medal so they can wear that a graduation around their neck,” said Citronelle High School counselor, Heather Byrd.

Most school counselors dream to see their students achieve this kind of success.

“It’s a dollar sign but it means a lot,” said Watts. “It means my students are being recognized for their hard work and that makes me feel successful as a school counselor.”