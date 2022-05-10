MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are nine days left to sign up for an absentee ballot. To sign up for an absentee ballot you must do it in-person no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 19 for the May 24 primary election. If you are mailing in absentee ballot applications, they must be submitted to the Absentee Election Manager’s office no later than Tuesday, May 17.

Applications are available at the Absentee Election Manager’s office in the Mobile County Government Center Annex. This office is located on the 1st floor of Government Plaza. You can also download and print the application from the Mobile County Probate Courts Internet website.

Any qualified voter may submit an absentee ballot application by mail or in-person for the following reasons:

voter is out of the county or state on election day

voter has any physical illness or infirmary which prevents the voter from attending the polls

voter works a shift that has at least 10 hours, which coincide with the hours the polls are open at the voter’s regular polling place

voter is a student enrolled in school outside the county of personal residence

voter is a member, a spouse or a dependent of a member of the United States Armed Forces, or is similarky qualified to vote absentee according to the Federal Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act

voter has been appointed an election officer or named a poll watcher at a polling place other than the voter’s regular polling district

voter will be out of the country on election day responding to a state of emergency as declared by the state or any other state, or by the federal government

Completed voter absentee ballots must be returned no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, May 23 or mailed no later than election day by noon on Tuesday, May 24. Multiple ballots cannot be mailed together in the same envelope.