File photo of the Christmas Nights in Lights when it was located at Hank Aaron Stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thriller and Christmas Nights in Lights are back for the 2023 Halloween and holiday season.

The annual light show is back but not at Hank Aaron Stadium. This year, the light show is being held at Mobile International Speedway.

The website reads, “Guests will enjoy a magical and an immersive experience from the convenience of their own vehicle. This dazzling drive-through showcase is over 1.5 miles and features over one million lights fully synchronized to holiday classics right on your car radio.”

Thriller Nights in Lights will be open from Sept. 22 through Oct. 31 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Nights in Lights will be open from Nov. 17 through Jan. 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets can be bought on the Mobile Sports and Entertainment Group’s website.