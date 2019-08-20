NICU grad thriving a year after viral graduation video

MOBILE, Ala, (WKRG) — Wednesday marks one year since a little boy from Pace, Florida “graduated” from the neonatal intensive care unit at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital in Mobile. The viral video helped propel Cullen Potter’s story around the world. Cullen is bigger today taking the home by storm.

“I mean for being so tiny he’ll climb on anything, he’ll do anything. He’ll jump. He’ll jump straight off the bed. No fear for being so little,” said mother Molli Potter. Cullen Potter’s story of being born at 22 weeks and slowly nursed to health at Children’s and Women’s gained nationwide attention.

“Besides being small you wouldn’t know the difference from him and any child that was perfectly delivered at normal time and everything,” said Robert Potter. Cullen’s parents say they’ll be forever grateful to the men and women who work at Children’s and Women’s who give tiny babies, like their baby, a chance.

“These babies are stronger than what most people give them credit for. He has taught us so much about what he can do,” said Robert Potter. “They can make it, here it is a year later with zero specialists, zero health concerns and he’s just an average normal 17-month-old baby.” The NICU in Mobile specializes in caring for babies born extremely premature, Cullen’s case one not all hospitals could handle.