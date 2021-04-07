Nick Saban coming to Mobile May 6 for Team Focus fundraiser

FILE – In this Nov. 9, 2019, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban reacts during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against LSU in Tuscaloosa, Ala. As Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Oregon, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Florida prepared to play for conference championships, they signed top-10 recruiting classes for 2021 they hope to fuel their next title contenders.. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — University of Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban is coming to the Port City in May for a fundraiser.

For the 13th year, Mobile-based Team Focus will host its annual fundraising event, “A Night with Nick Saban” on Thursday, May 6, at the Renaissance Riverview Plaza Hotel. The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a silent auction featuring many signed sports memorabilia. Dinner will follow at 6:30 p.m. Team Focus founder Mike Gottfried will speak and introduce keynote speaker, Alabama Crimson Tide Head Coach Nick Saban.

“Team Focus is grateful to be celebrating 20 years of filling the gap in the lives of fatherless young men. The continual support from the community has made these years life-changing and impactful for the ones we serve. Thank you for being part of the team! We look forward to many more years of walking alongside the lives of these young men as they fulfill their God-given destiny,” founders Mike and Mickey Gottfried said.

Individual tickets are $100. A table for 10 is $1,000. Because of COVID-19 precautions, capacity is limited to 40 tables. Tickets are expected to reach sold out status quickly due both to the event’s popularity and limited space.

Sponsorships are available starting at $6,000, which includes:

Table for Ten

Autographed Saban Items (2)

Program Ad

Event Signage

To purchase tickets, and to learn more about sponsorship opportunities at the event, call the Team Focus office at 251-635-1515 or visit teamfocususa.org.