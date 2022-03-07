MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Nia Bradley, former Prichard Water and Sewer Board manager, was released on bond March 7 sporting an ankle monitor along with some Gucci glasses.

Bradley was granted bail during a court hearing the morning of March 7. Her bond was set at $250,000. Bradley is accused of stealing over $200,000 from the Prichard Water Board after reports were released that showed questionable charges on the Prichard Water Board credit card that was in her name.

The designer glasses Nia Bradley was wearing when she left jail.

During a raid of her home, many high-end brand bags and boxes were taken from the home, including Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Nike. At the time of the raid her husband, Anthony Bradley, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property in the first degree.

The couple will have preliminary hearings on April 21.