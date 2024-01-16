MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — At first, it was the sound that let you know that wasn’t just rain falling.

Before long cars, yards and just about everything else in a place not used to this kind of weather was coated in ice.

It seems West Mobile and parts north of Mobile County got the worst of the winter blast. At Grelot Road and Schillinger, a few snowflakes mixed in with the sleet and freezing rain, Bonnie Carpenter sent this in.

In Dawes, the rain turned the sleet into slush in Tanya Abadie’s backyard. Just to the east of I-65 in Crichton, what a view Taylor Burke had to start the day.

Further north in Thomasville, Mayor Jay Flowers showed us just how much ice had accumulated on Highway 43 and why staying off the roads was such a good idea.

All in all, this was as much of a winter wonderland as folks in these parts care to think about and it’s not over yet.