MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The hit show “Yellowstone” is making its way to CBS and to bookstores – but not in the way you might think. Chef Gabriel ‘Gator’ Guilbeau, both an on-air and real-life chef, talked with WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard about his new cookbook – just released today!

Chef Guilbeau talked with WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard about his new cookbook. The cookbook, titled “Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook,” includes recipes straight from and inspired by the show including Rip’s Fry Bread with Scrambled Eggs and Bacon, Beth’s Cheesy Hamburger Mac Casserole and Beth’s “Two Scoops of Ice Cream, Three Shots of Vodka” Smoothie.

